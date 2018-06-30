Fulham closing in on the signing of Aleksandar Mitrovic

Fulham are closing in on the signing of Aleksandar Mitrovic from Newcastle United.
As per the report from Times, Jokanovic wants to keep the Serbian at Fulham next season and therefore the Londoners will negotiate a permanent move with Newcastle now.
Mitrovic was on loan at Fulham during the second half of last season and he managed to have a sensational impact. His 12 goals from 20 games helped Fulham secure promotion to the Premier League.
It is clear that he is not in Rafa Benitez’s first team plans anymore and therefore a move away is the best for him.
Mitrovic has settled in nicely at Fulham and a move to Craven Cottage could finally help him kick-start his career. The Serbian arrived in England with big promise but his development stalled at Newcastle. Jokanovic could be the ideal manager for him right now.
Fulham’s attacking approach has certainly helped Mitrovic regain his form and confidence. He will be hoping to finally prove himself in the Premier League with the Londoners next season.
As per Times, Newcastle value the player at £20 million and Benitez will look to offload the unwanted options in order to finance new signings.
Newcastle are keen on signing Salomon Rondon and therefore they are happy to let go of Mitrovic this summer. Judging by his form since the turn of the year, he could prove to be a vital player for Fulham next season.