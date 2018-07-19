Fulham close to signing Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic

Fulham are set to sign the Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic this summer.
According to Evening Standard, the Serbian is currently on holiday after his World Cup commitments and he will sign with the Londoners when he returns.
The forward will cost around £20million. Newcastle are prepared to cash in on the striker in order to raise funds for their own targets and Fulham are set to secure his signature soon.
Mitrovic spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham and he managed to impress with several match-winning displays. It is no surprise that Jokanovic is ready to splash the cash on him this summer.
The Serbian managed to score 12 goals in 20 games and he was crucial to Fulham’s promotion.
Fulham have already improved the squad a lot by signing Jean Michael Seri from Nice earlier in the summer and the arrival of Mitrovic will be another massive boost for them.
The Londoners will be hoping to establish themselves as a Premier League club next season and players like Seri and Mitrovic can take them to that level.