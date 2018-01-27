Fulham captain Tom Cairney wants West Ham move

West Ham United are interested in signing the Championship star Tom Cairney this month.
According to Sky Sports, the Hammers are prepared to pay around £15m for the Fulham captain but the West London club are not ready to sell a key player at this stage of the season.
The report adds that Cairney wants to quit Fulham for West Ham. It will be interesting to see whether the midfielder manages to force a move out of Fulham now.
West Ham are working hard to improve their squad right now and the Hammers have already signed another midfielder in Joao Mario.
Cairney signed a contract extension just last summer until 2021 and therefore Fulham are under no pressure to sell. The likes of Newcastle and West Brom have tried to sign the player in the past as well.
Furthermore, Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic is already unhappy with the lack of incomings in January and therefore sanctioning the sale of his captain would be the last thing he would do.
Tom Cairney joined Fulham back in 2015 from Blackburn Rovers for £3m. The 27-year-old has developed into a key player for the West London side over the years and he is certainly good enough to make the step up to the Premier League.