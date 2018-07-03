Fulham agree deal in principle for Aleksandar Mitrovic

Fulham are close to signing the Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic this summer.
As per the reports, the move will be finalised when the player returns from his holiday. Mitrovic was away with his country at the World Cup earlier this summer.
The Newcastle forward joined Fulham on loan during the second half of last season and he managed to impress Jokanovic with his goalscoring prowess. The Serbian managed to score 12 times in 17 games.
The Londoners were determined to keep him at the club permanently and now they have agreed a deal in principle with Newcastle. Fulham will break their transfer record to land the striker.
The report adds that Mitrovic will complete his move to Fulham before the end of the month.
The move makes sense for all parties here. The player is no longer a part of Newcastle’s plans and he needs to join a club where he will be rated highly.
Mitrovic is already admired by the Fulham manager and the fans. He should be able to settle in without any problems.
Meanwhile, Newcastle will use the funds from Mitrovic’s sale to sign their targets now.