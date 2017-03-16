From Italy: Antonio Conte betrayed by Roman Abramovich

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is unhappy with the club’s business during the January transfer window.
Apparently, the Italian wanted to strengthen his side during the midseason but Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich failed to deliver substantial funds for Conte’s targets. Italian outlet Corriere della Sera, are reporting that Abramovich betrayed Conte and broke his promise regarding new signings.
The report adds that Conte could quit the Blues at the end of this season if he is not granted substantial funds for the summer transfer window. The Italian wants to challenge in the Champions League next season and will look to add more depth and quality to his squad.
It will be interesting to see if Abramovich accepts Conte’s demands this summer. The Italian is a world class manager and the Blues cannot afford to let him go right now.
The Blues have been linked with the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Ross Barkley. Chelsea are looking to sign the Everton duo in a deal that could be worth up to £100 million. The money should not be a problem for the Premier League leaders who managed to offload the likes of Oscar and Mikel this season for considerable fees. Furthermore, Diego Costa has been linked with a return to La Liga and that would boost Chelsea’s resources too.