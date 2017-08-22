French club confirm interest in Celtic’s Dembele

Ligue 1 giants Olympique Marseille have admitted that they are interested in signing Celtic’s star striker Moussa Dembele this summer.
The Frenchman arrived in Glasgow on a free transfer from Fulham in 2016 and finished the season with 32 goals in 49 appearances for the club.
“Moussa Dembele is a young player with power and speed and he is interesting,” said Marseille president Jacques-Henri Eyraud.
“It’s no secret that we are actively looking for a striker. It’s a difficult area to get players.
“I try to avoid talking for the manager or the sporting director when it comes to players, but I have obviously have my own ideas.
“All I can say is that he is an interesting name.”
The 21-year-old’s fine form has seen him linked with a host of clubs, including Premier League big guns Arsenal and Chelsea. The Blues had a £20 million bid rejected for Dembele back in the January transfer window.
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers brushed aside the rumours linking the former Fulham man away from Celtic Park by claiming that the club wishes to keep hold of their star forward.
“I counted the other day, Moussa has been linked with 10 clubs,” said Rodgers.
“It was Marseille the other day, I saw Arsenal the other week, there was Paris Saint-Germain, there was Chelsea so there is nothing in it from our perspective.
“I felt if he progressed the way we thought he’d progress and if he wanted to move any time it would be after the second year.
“There is no rush from Moussa’s perspective. He is a player that we really want to keep and if anything (an offer) did come in we would assess it.”
The Hoops will play FC Astana away in Kazakhstan in their UEFA Champions League qualifier. Celtic lead by 5-0 from the first leg.