Fred set to complete Manchester United medical next week

Manchester United are set to complete the signing of Fred next week.
As per the latest reports, the Old Trafford outfit are confident that they have won the race for the Brazilian and the player should undergo his medical soon.
Apparently, Manchester United will pay around £43m plus add-ons for the player.
Fred was a target for Manchester City as well but his January move to Etihad collapsed and United have made the most of it.
The midfielder is due in England this weekend for Brazil’s pre-World Cup fixture with Croatia and he will complete his Manchester United medical next week.
Manchester City are now looking to sign the Napoli midfielder Jorginho.
Fred could be the ideal partner for Matic at the heart of United’s midfield. His arrival will drive the team forward and allow the likes of Pogba to play with more freedom.
The 25-year-old is a box-to-box midfielder who can protect the defence and contribute offensively as well. It will be interesting to see how quickly he adapts to English football next season.