Frank Lampard secures Jody Morris as assistant manager at Derby County

New Derby County boss Frank Lampard has recruited former Chelsea youth coach Jody Morris as his assistant.
Morris and Lampard were previously team-mates for England at youth level and also during their playing days at Chelsea.
Morris made over 170 appearances for the Blues and was with the club in a coaching capacity since 2013. He previously worked as Under-21 manager before taking over the Under-18 side.
He managed to lead the Blues to FA Youth Cup success as well as the Under-18 Premier League title four times during the past four years and also added the national league title to his impressive CV last term.
When speaking about the recruitment of Morris, Lampard said:
“The team around you is hugely important. It’s not just about me as the manager; everyone will have a part to play on the staff and Jody is the first part of that. I am delighted to have him on board.
“Jody has been hugely successful with Chelsea’s youth team and he has won everything there is to win in the last few years.
“He is great at developing young players and that is something we are really going to look to do here.
“Jody played the game at the highest level himself, has a tremendous work ethic and is great in the dressing room.
“I have known him for so long now and his qualities and personality will bring so much to this club.”
While Chelsea generally do not show much faith in their youth products, Morris has played a role in the development of talented starlets such as Andreas Christensen, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Dujon Sterling and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
Andreas Christensen has managed to progress to be a key part of the Blues defence while Loftus-Cheek was included in the 23-man England World Cup squad following a successful loan spell with Crystal Palace last term.