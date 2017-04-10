Frank Lampard says Dele Alli is a special player

Former Chelsea midfielder and club legend, Frank Lampard, has hailed Tottenham’s young attacking midfielder, Dele Alli as a special player.
Alli joined joined Spurs from Milton Keynes in 2015, and has been a huge success at the north London club. In his first full season at the club, he scored 10 leagues goals. This season saw his game risen to a whole new level with 16 goals already to his name.
The 20-year-old, who signed a long-term deal at the club last year, worth £50,000-a-week, has been earning plaudits from all corners.
Lampard said to Goals on Sunday, as quoted by Sky Sport, that Alli is definitely a better player than him when he was at his age.
Dele Alli is a special player. He’s better than me when I was 20, that’s for sure! He is like a second striker at the moment, but that makes sense with the way they play.
He scores goals like he did against Watford, but he’s also in the six-yard box scoring. Too many attacking midfield players get to the penalty spot and stop, don’t go that extra mile.
The former England midfielder went on to add that Alli is playing at a top level, and that he is not far from reaching Eden Hazard’s level.
We talk about Hazard being the best player in the league, I don’t think Dele Alli is that far away from him.
Lampard is the all time record scorer for Chelsea with 211 goals and the all time record scorer in the Premier League with 177 goals as a midfielder. However, he predicts that Alli has the potential to break his goal scoring record.
Could he score more than me? He could do. Of all the midfield players I’ve seen who scores goals, he’s the one who is the best at it.
Alli’s goal scoring success has much to do with Tottenham’s playing system where he is given a free role in the midfield, and often plays as a second striker.