Franck Kessie: Chelsea submit €25m bid for Manchester United target

Chelsea are looking to bolster their midfield area in the January transfer window, and are reportedly keen to sign the Ivory Coast midfielder, Frank Kessié.
According to reports from France Football, the Blues have submitted a €25m offer for the 20-year-old, who is also wanted by Manchester United. José Mourinho, the United manager, reportedly called Kessie up in November, but it seems Chelsea have made the first move in securing the player’s services.
Kessie has been in tremendous form this season for Atalanta, and his six goals and two assists underscores his potential. The youngster has been likened to Man City’s Yaya Toure due to his power and box-to-box style, and would be a good addition to the Chelsea squad. His impressive form has helped La Dea become the surprise package in Italy this term, with Atalanta standing sixth in the league heading into the winter break.
With John Obi Mikel likely to leave the club in January, ending a 12 years association with the London club, Conte probably is looking for a young talent to replenish the void. However, the veracity of the report can come into question, with none of the major Italian newspapers shedding light on the matter.
If indeed Mourinho is interested in the Ivorian, he would definitely urge the United board to make a formal offer and enter into a bidding war with Chelsea. However, as of now, United have not made any offers for the midfielder. We are expecting more updates on the story in the coming weeks.