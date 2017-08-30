Foyth believes Tottenham is the perfect club to develop his talent

Juan Foyth believes Tottenham is the perfect club for him to develop over the next few seasons.
The Argentine centre-back has joined Spurs from Estudiantes on a five-year deal for a fee in the region of £8 million.
The 19-year-old broke into the Estudiantes first team last season, making seven appearances.
He has represented Argentina at U20 level, featuring at the U20 World Cup and playing against eventual winners England in the group stages.
“I really this club,” he said. “I’ve always followed it since I was a boy.
“I really like the league – I’m focused and now I’m going to try to make the most of it. It’s a club that believe in young players and I’m very pleased to be here. It’s a dream for me.
“I believe my style of play is about bringing the ball out and keeping it on the floor.
“I like individual duels and players taking me on. I’m also fast, so that’s what I think I can bring to the team.”
Foyth is Spurs’ third signing of the summer, following the arrivals of goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga and defender Davinson Sanchez.