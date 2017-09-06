Former West Ham star believes Slaven Bilic is on borrowed time

Former West Ham defender Danny Gabbidon believes manager Slaven Bilic could be one defeat away from being sacked by the club.
The Hammers are bottom of the Premier League table after three defeats from their opening three games and Bilic’s future at the club has been called into question.
Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has been linked with the job and Gabbidon thinks defeat against Huddersfield Town this weekend could be the final straw.
“I look at Slaven at the moment and he looks a shadow of his former self,” he told the West Ham Way.
“His body language is that of man who looks tired, who doesn’t have the answers anymore, which is sad to see.
“His personality is his biggest strength, but in football management that can also be your biggest weakness.
“From what I hear Slaven had pretty much thrown the towel in with the words he spoke in the dressing room to the players after the Newcastle defeat and this might possibly be just a stay of execution.
“If I was in his shoes right now I would be thinking, ‘I need to get back to basics meaning laying down the law in the dressing room and getting things right tactically on the pitch’.
“I hope that Slaven Bilic is given a bit more time to turn things around and I hope he’s used this international break to take a good look at himself and say, ‘what am I doing wrong? And how can I make things better before it’s too late?’
“He really is on borrowed time now.”