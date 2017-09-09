Former West Ham boss says Bilic shouldn’t row with Sullivan and Gold

Former West Ham manager Sam Allardyce says current boss Slaven Bilic needs to focus on getting results rather than arguing with co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold.
Bilic hit out at Sullivan’s claim that he rejected the chance to sign Renato Sanches and Grzegorz Krychowiak during the transfer window, but Allardyce believes the Croatian should accept that the duo will have their say from time-to-time.
“Having worked at West Ham under the Davids, I know that if you’re going to manage their club, you just have to accept the way they work,” he told Paddy Power.
“David Gold is always keen to engage with fans on Twitter, while David Sullivan occasionally comes out and – if he thinks things aren’t going well – will take aim at you and the players. That’s the way they are.
“As a manager the best way to avoid that is to get the results they need and expect.”
West Ham have started the season with defeats at Manchester United, Southampton and Newcastle United, sparking rumours that Bilic was close to being sacked. Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has been linked with the role, but Allardyce says Bilic should concentrate on getting his players to perform.
“Obviously, it’s been a difficult start to the season for the Hammers,” he added. “Firstly, of course, the results, but also the three away trips in a row due to the legacy of the stadium move. That’s out of Slaven’s hands.
“But he now has to absorb all of the criticism, keep it away from the players, and get them to perform so they can get the required results.
“There is extreme pressure at the bottom of the table already. Those teams on zero points are all desperate to pick up a result.
“Certainly West Ham wouldn’t have expected a start like this – that’s why there’s more criticism, because they’re an established Premier League club.
“But the West Ham board are actually very patient. Even though they’re very public in their criticism, they’re not trigger happy. You just have to look at Sullivan and Gold’s track-record at Birmingham as well – they don’t make quick decisions.”
West Ham are in action on Monday when they host newly-promoted Huddersfield Town.