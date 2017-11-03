Former Rangers star urges club to appoint Derek McInnes as manager

Barry Ferguson has urged Rangers to pull out all the stops to secure the services of Derek McInnes as the club’s new manager.
Rangers have been linked with the current Aberdeen boss since sacking Pedro Caixinha and he insists his former club can’t afford to delay making a new appointment.
“As far as I’m concerned the decision to appoint Caixinha was a massive gamble,” he told the Daily Record.
“One that backfired just as many of us were worried that it would.
“But this time it’s all about minimising the risk. And that’s why, whatever way I look at it, I just can’t see past McInnes.
“And, no, it’s not just because he’s a Rangers man.
“Do you think I’m that daft?”
McInnes is the current 4/6 favourite to take over at Ibrox, although Aberdeen are reluctant to allow him to join Rangers.
A £1 million compensation fee has been mentioned and that would be a small price for Rangers to pay to install a manager capable of ending Celtic’s dominance of the Scottish Premiership.