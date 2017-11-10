Former Rangers star delivers scathing report on Caixinha’s time at Ibrox

Rangers parted ways with Pedro Caixinha last month after a string of disappointing results put the Light Blues way off the pace from challenging for the top spot in the Scottish Premiership.
Graeme Murty has since been appointed as caretaker manager as Rangers look to salvage something out of an already disappointing season. Alex Rae, the former Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder who spent two seasons at Ibrox, is latest in line to offer his views on why things did not work out with the Portuguese coach.
“When you look at Pedro Caixinha’s quotes and some of the stories coming out – it was the right decision for him to go,” Rae told the Scottish Sun. “That need to win on a weekly basis has to be transferred from the leader of the club through to the players.
“Last year the youths at Rangers got to a final and the attitude was that this group of players were over-achieving.
“I’d never heard that in all my time at Rangers, stretching right back to my days there as a kid.
“They need to get back to believing they’re the best because if you keep telling people they are second best they’ll believe it.
“The quicker we get back to those high standards the better we’ll be able to compete with Celtic.”
Caixinha’s reign in Glasgow lasted for just 229 days. Although Rangers are yet to appoint a full time manager, Aberdeen boss Derek McIness remains favourite to take over the vacant post. The club remains fourth on the table, six points behind league leaders Celtic.