Former Portugal boss hints at China move for Cristiano Ronaldo

Luiz Felipe Scolari has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo has enquired about life in China.
Scolari, who coached the Real Madrid forward when he was in charge of Portugal between 2003 and 2008, is the current boss of Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande.
He has hinted that Ronaldo could play in China one day after revealing that the 33-year-old has asked him about the lifestyle there.
“He who has asked me more than once how life in China is Cristiano Ronaldo – why can’t he go to China? he told Esporte Interativo.
“Yes, he has asked me what it’s like to live in China. I gave him all the coordinates. And also we have to understand that China is China for different players.
“Cristiano Ronaldo has brands, an industry. Then I told him what I always say – whoever receives an opportunity, has to go to China.”
Ronaldo struggled during the first half of the season but he has proved his quality since the start of 2018, scoring 21 times in 13 appearances.
He has been influential in Real Madrid’s defence of the Champions League, netting 12 times in eight games to help secure their place in the quarter-finals against Juventus.
Ronaldo is under contract at Madrid until June 2021 and a move to China may well have to wait a season or two, but a lucrative swansong in Asia nearer to the end of his career could be on the cards.