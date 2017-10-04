Former Newcastle star fears Everton could go down; Koeman set to quit?

Former Newcastle striker Mick Quinn believes Everton could be relegated from the Premier League this season.
Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Burnley left the Toffees two points above the drop zone and has sparked rumours that manager Ronald Koeman could leave the club.
The Sun has claimed the 54-year-old wants out of the hot-seat at Goodison Park and Quinn Quinn told the Chronicle that the club is in danger of imploding.
“I thought it before the start of the season and the first seven games have only strengthened my belief – Newcastle United will be more than safe this season,” he said.
“I can name three teams straightaway who I really fear for at this stage though – Crystal Palace, Brighton and Everton. That last one may shock a few people, and I know I am a Liverpool fan, but I have watched a lot of Everton recently and I just don’t think they’ve offered anything.”
Koeman has come in for plenty of criticism over the club’s transfer business during the summer, with his £150 million outlay looking wasted at the moment.
None of Koeman’s buys have covered themselves in glory and his failure to replace Romelu Lukaku has left the team woefully short of firepower.
Quinn also questioned the Dutchman’s signing of Wayne Rooney, saying the former Manchester United star looks a shadow of his former self.
“Rooney came in and, though he’ll give his all, he’s on the downward slope now in terms of his career,” he added. “He even got dropped at the weekend.
“Everton really need to have a long, hard look at themselves and do some soul searching, because I don’t even see the signs of progress.
“I honestly think they look in trouble.”