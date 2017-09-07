Former Manchester United youngster hammered by Sam Allardyce

Former Manchester United prodigy Ravel Morrison has had an eventful career.
The midfielder, once identified as the greatest youth talent to come out of United’s acclaimed academy since Paul Scholes, completed a season long loan move to Mexican outfit Atlas from Lazio on deadline day last month.
Back in 2012, Morrison signed for West Ham United on a permanent deal from United. Ex-Hammers boss Sam Allardyce, who coached Morrison during the pair’s time at Upton Park, has described the 24-year-old as the biggest waste of talent he has ever worked with.
“He was that good but because of the mental side of his game and his life he couldn’t produce that talent on a regular basis,” Allardyce told Sky Sports.
“He was the biggest waste of talent I ever worked with.
“We had three months where Ravel was the match-winner at West Ham every week.
“Everybody raved about him and there was talk of a new contract and then all of a sudden it went the other way.”
Morrison’s career so far has been marred with injuries and off-field issues.
“I’m looking forward to coming here to play. The past is the past,” said Morrison on his move to Atlas.
“It’s different when we get on the field. [I’ll] just let football do the talking. The other negative side is in the past.”
The former England youth international still has time on his side to fulfil his potential. Morrison made just three first team appearances for United before his move to West Ham.