Former Manchester United captain says Tottenham defender has been unprofessional

Ex-Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville believes Danny Rose has acted unprofessionally by trying to engineer a move away from Tottenham Hotspur.
Rose was forced to issue an apology after criticising Tottenham’s lack of activity in the transfer market this summer during an interview with The Sun newspaper.
The defender also hit out at the decision to sell right-back Kyle Walker to Manchester City and questioned whether time was running out on his own ambitions to win silverware.
Neville told Sky Sports that Rose’s lack of professionalism wouldn’t impress potential suitors.
“Going and announcing that to a newspaper of any kind is just ridiculous,” said Neville.
“It’s just not professional. When you are trying to promote yourself to other clubs potentially, I can’t believe that other clubs would be impressed with that.
“I know Danny Rose. He is a fantastic player, but he has been mishandled. Whoever is advising him to do that is ridiculous.
“People will say it’s honesty, but there is a professional way in which you go about doing things.”
Rose, who is contracted to Spurs until 2021, missed the second half of last season after suffering a knee injury at Sunderland and Neville believes he owes the club more loyalty than he has shown.
“Tottenham have been fantastic for Danny Rose,” added Neville. “In our first couple of years with England he was very much fringe – the fourth or fifth left-back. Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham have turned him into the world-class player he is.
“The fact of the matter is, Danny Rose can ask to leave the football club – there’s no problem with that and it’s happened historically in the game – but the way in which you go about it in a respectful manner is important, I think.
“It carries what you are through the rest of your life, not just in this moment now when you think you might be able to get a better contract.
“He’ll be remembered for those things. You reflect upon people’s character by what they do and how they behave.
“Ultimately he will have to live with that.”
According to the Mirror Spurs would not sell Rose for less than £50 million – a price tag that would be unlikely to put of the likes of Chelsea or Manchester United.
A move to Old Trafford is more likely to happen, with United boss Jose Mourinho yet to be convinced that Luke Shaw can nail down a regular place in the team.
Shaw previously worked with Spurs’ manager Mauricio Pochettino during his time at Southampton and a player-plus-cash deal including Rose would suit all parties.