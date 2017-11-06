Former Man Utd star says Chelsea boss will regret dropping Luiz

Gary Neville believes Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will regret dropping defender David Luiz.
Conte axed Luiz from Chelsea’s matchday squad for their 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and refused to confirm after the game whether he still had a future with the club.
Neville says the decision has put Conte’s own position at risk.
“Every manager who has taken on the players here has gone pretty quickly,” he told Sky Sports.
“It is a big call because if you take on these players in that dressing room, where David Luiz is a big influence, a big character, you can lose at this club.
“This is not the end of this — this is the start.
“Conte has won today, but in two or three weeks’ time if David Luiz is still sat on that bench, every time they concede a goal, the cameras will flip to David Luiz.
“It was the same with John Terry.”
Luiz watched from the stands as replacement Andreas Christensen stepped into defence and produced an assured performance against Jose Mourinho’s side.
Alvaro Morata’s second half goal gave Chelsea the victory and took them to within a point of United in the Premier League table.
Chelsea are back in action on November 18 when they visit West Brom.