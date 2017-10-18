Former Man Utd defender fears Tottenham could lose Harry Kane

Rio Ferdinand believes Tottenham are running the risk of losing Harry Kane if they don’t offer him a new deal.
Kane, who helped Spurs to a 1-1 draw at Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday, has scored 15 goals in his last 15 games for club and country.
The striker has been linked with both Madrid and Barcelona in recent weeks and Ferdinand insists chairman Daniel Levy should pull out all the stops to hang onto his star man.
“Pay the man the money,” he told BT Sport. “You gotta keep him at the club.
“If I’m Harry Kane then the chairman – his phone number is the most dialled number on my phone – because I’m telling them there needs to be parity within the league.
“You’ve got a superstar in your team and there needs to be parity within the league.
“If he’s looking around the league and sees players on phone number wages, I need to have some parity for what I’m doing, not only for last season – it’s the last three seasons he’s been doing it.
“I would be scared if I don’t get my top man signed up – I’d be scared I would lose some of my other players.
“What’s (Dele) Alli going to do, what’s (Christian) Eriksen going to do if they don’t get him signed up?”
Kane is currently contracted to Spurs until 2022 on a deal that is worth over £100,000 per week.
The Premier League’s top earner is Manchester United’s Paul Pogba who rakes in £290,000 each week, although it’s difficult to imagine Spurs being able to get close to those sorts of figures.
Having agreed his current contract with Spurs in 2016 there’s an argument to say Kane should honour that deal, but Ferdinand certainly has a point when he says that could open the door for Europe’s top clubs to try and tempt him away.