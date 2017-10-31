Former Liverpool star urges Dyche to take Everton job if he’s offered it

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher believes Sean Dyche should take the manager’s job at Everton if he’s offered it.
The Toffees are currently in the bottom three of the Premier League, with Sunday’s defeat at Leicester City doing little to promote the claims of caretaker boss David Unsworth to take over from Ronald Koeman.
Dyche has steered Burnley into the top half of the table this season, but Carragher thinks a move to Goodison Park would be the next logical step in his career.
“If he has been, or gets offered the Everton job, he has to take it,” he told Sky Sports.
“Maybe Burnley fans watching this tonight don’t want to hear that, but he has to. Dyche won’t go to a team in the Champions League in this country. Everton are the next step.
“One thing you must remember is that for a long time Dyche and Eddie Howe have been the two up-and-coming English managers in the Premier League.
“Eddie Howe hasn’t been mentioned once for this job – he finished ninth last season with Bournemouth.
“But because they’re struggling this season, he hasn’t been mentioned, because it’s all about timing. Dyche could easily be in that position next season.
“It’s miraculous what he’s done with Burnley, but with the finances he could easily be in the bottom three next season.
“When the iron is hot I think you’ve got to strike, and you want to get to the top. The next step for him would be an Everton.”
Dyche is currently second favourite behind Sam Allarydce to over at Everton, but he has refused to comment on speculation linking him to the job.
Allardyce has confirmed he would consider the job if he was offered it and the fact he is available to take over immediately could be the deciding factor.
Having lost both games since Koeman’s sacking Everton need a swift appointment – ideally the club need someone in place before Sunday’s home game against Watford.