Former Liverpool star rips into culture of mismanagement at Arsenal

Jamie Redknapp has blasted Arsenal over their handling of the contracts of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.
The duo’s deals run out at the end of the season and both have been heavily linked with moves away from the Emirates Stadium.
Redknapp insists questions need to be asked of the club’s hierarchy.
“To have Sanchez and Ozil in this situation is just down to mismanagement,” he told Sky Sports.
“It shows you that there is no-one at the top of the club making the decisions that need to be made.
“It is ridiculous that such a big club as Arsenal have got themselves into such a mess with their best players.
“Whether it’s this month or in the summer, it’s going to be a huge job to replace them.
“Finding the next Sanchez or the next Ozil? I wish them good luck because they are going to need it.”
United reportedly submitted a £25 million bid for Sanchez, although Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has insisted that isn’t the case.
The Chile international had been expected to join Manchester City and Redknapp believes it would make no sense to sell him to United.
“It’s not like 20 years ago when Arsene Wenger had the best scouting and had the African market and the French market dominated,” he added.
“It’s all changed. There are no secrets anymore. Everyone is onto what you are trying to do in the market, and buying the best players costs an awful lot of money.
“Sell him to City. The truth is that Arsenal and Manchester City aren’t rivals, but Arsenal are big rivals with United because they are both fighting for those top four spots.
“Wenger has put so much emphasis on finishing in the top four over the years, so why would he now go and strengthen one of his main rivals?”
