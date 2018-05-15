Former Liverpool star Jamie Redknapp urges Jack Wilshere to leave Arsenal

Former Liverpool star Jamie Redknapp has urged Jack Wilshere to follow in the footsteps of former team-mate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and leave Arsenal.
Wilshere was once heralded as a future superstar for both Arsenal and the England national team.
The 26-year-old has shown glimpses of brilliance throughout his career, however he has struggled to live up to expectations and has been plagued by injuries during the past few years.
Wilshere has struggled to nail down regular starts for the Gunners this season and it remains to be seen whether he will be selected for the England national team that will travel to Russia for the 2018 World Cup this summer.
Oxlade-Chamberlain also struggled to find consistency during his time with the Gunners. However since joining Jurgen Klopp’s side last summer, his performances have improved and he looks to be a more confident footballer.
Redknapp has advised Wilshere to consider a fresh challenge and also to consider West Ham as a possible destination. The Hammers are likely to bring in a lot of fresh faces this summer as they look to rebuild after what has been a frustrating season for them.
If Wilshere joins the Hammers, it is likely that he will be getting regular starts next season. This could offer him an opportunity to rebuild his career.
“Jack Wilshere has proved he is still a fine player but a new challenge would do him the world of good,” he told the Daily Mail.
“That could happen at Arsenal under a new manager, or he could look elsewhere.
“Jack is loved by the Arsenal fans. Like Kane at Tottenham, he is one of their own.
“I have been critical of him in the past as he can offer so much more. He does not have as many goals and assists as a player of his talent should.
“A new manager will demand more — as he will from all the players in the Arsenal comfort zone.
“But Wilshere may also see how Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has developed since leaving the Emirates.
“Clubs may be nervous about Jack’s injury record but he’s as fit as I’ve seen him in years.
“West Ham could be a good move. Their fans love a maverick who will conjure moments of magic.
“Jack could help West Ham light up the London Stadium.”