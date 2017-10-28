Former Liverpool star hits out at ‘tippy-tappy’ Tottenham

Jamie Redknapp says Tottenham’s 1-0 defeat at Manchester United on Saturday proved they don’t have what it takes to win the Premier League.
Anthony Martial’s goal gave United the victory to keep them five points behind leaders Manchester City.
Spurs remain third in the table a further three points adrift, and Redknapp believes Mauricio Pochettino’s side paid the price for being too cautious at Old Trafford.
“They were a little bit ‘tippy-tappy’ at times,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.
“There were times when they could have got a the United back four, but elected to go back and play safe. I still feel they haven’t got the personality to win these types of games yet.
“When Spurs play with Harry Kane it’s a different proposition altogether.
“But you’re missing the point if you think Kane’s absence is the problem. This has been a feature in so many of Spurs’ games against the top six.
“There are so many games where he (Kane) has played, and Spurs lack the personality that I’m talking about.
“They’ve not been good enough. Not just today, it’s too regular.
“If they want to get there, they have to make that change. Otherwise it will be the same old story.”
Rednapp’s comments about Spurs’ performance are difficult to argue with, although his views about Kane’s absence are wide of the mark.
The England’s striker’s absence left Pochettino’s side without a focal point, resulting in much of the ‘tippy-tappy’ football Spurs produced.
Heung-Min Son is a willing worker, but he’s not the sort of player who can carry Spurs’ forward line in Kane’s absence.
RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has made it clear he would welcome a move to the Premier League and he’s just the sort of player Spurs need if they are to properly mount a title challenge.