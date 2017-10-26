Former Liverpool star blasts Tottenham – Poch must win trophies

Jamie Redknapp says Mauricio Pochettino must deliver silverware at Tottenham with the strength of the squad he has available.
Redknapp hit out at Spurs after they blew a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 against West Ham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, accusing his former club of being complacement.
“I’d go as far as to there was too much arrogance from Tottenham,” he told Sky Sports.
“They got all the plaudits, and rightfully so, after Sunday – they were fantastic and outworked Liverpool in every department.
“But today’s performance was a shocker. To go from being two goals up and completely in control to losing the game showed signed of arrogance and complacency.
“I was pleased Mauricio Pochettino didn’t try and style it out because they were poor in the second-half.”
Spurs face a big test of their Premier League title credentials when they visit Manchester United on Saturday, with both teams needing a victory to keep pace with table-topping Manchester City.
Redknapp believes success for Spurs in the Carabao Cup could have been the springboard for more success and feels the club have missed an opportunity to lay down a marker for the rest of the season.
“With the players he has got, it won’t be long until he’s judged on what he’s won,” added Redknapp.
“If you don’t win things with the players you’ve got it won’t be long until you come in for criticism.
“Tottenham are one of the best clubs around at the moment, but that second-half performance was not up to scratch.
“You could say that this competition is the last of Pochettino’s priorities but it’s not, this is a great marker to put down.
“With a trophy in the bank, it could have provided a feel-good factor for the rest of the season to go on and win more.”