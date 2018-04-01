Former Liverpool star believes the Reds lack “real magic”

Graeme Souness believes Liverpool lack the “real magic” needed to challenge for the Premier League title.
The Reds came from behind to win 2-1 at Crystal Palace on Saturday to strengthen their hopes of a top four finish, but their former manager insists there are still plenty of areas that need improvement.
“Lots of plusses, playing a very attractive football, a team that most neutrals would want to watch,” Souness told Sky Sports.
“But they have to start winning trophies as that is what you are judged on ultimately and that is the only thing that is missing.
“You have to say that whoever is responsible for the players coming in there have done really well.
“There are some fabulous players and Naby Keita is coming in the summer (from RB Leipzig) and he might just give them that extra bit of quality that I think they need in midfield.
“I think they need someone in midfield who sees a different picture. The three that they have got in there today (Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum) – and I include Emre Can in that – are all very good players, all very workmanlike and do a great job for the cause.
“But none of them have got that real magic and maybe he will give them that.
“And a goalkeeper and a Kevin De Bruyne and a David Silva.”
Liverpool have been linked with numerous players over the past few weeks as Klopp bids to shape a side capable of delivering success.
Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, Hoffenheim star Kerem Demirbay and Juventus defender Jonas Hector have been tipped to join Liverpool, but whether any of that trio possess the “magic” Souness is referring to is debatable.
The Reds have also been linked with the likes of Monaco forward Thomas Lemar and Leipzig star Timo Werner – the addition of either player this summer could be the missing ingredient needed to move Liverpool onto the next level.