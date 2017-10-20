Former Liverpool star backs the Reds to halt Tottenham title charge

Jamie Redknapp believes Tottenham need to beat one of the Premier League’s big guns at Wembley if they’re to be considered serious title challengers this season.
Spurs have won just one out of four league games at their temporary home this term, but their away form has helped them up to third place in the table.
You can stream Tottenham v Liverpool live via Sky Sports from 3:30 on Sunday. Get 15% off on the Sky Sports Day Pass now.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side are favourites to defeat Liverpool on Sunday, but Redknapp has tipped his former side to throw a spanner in the works.
“It’s almost two years to the day since Jurgen Klopp’s first game in charge, a 0-0 at White Hart Lane, but I’d be surprised if it’s the same score this week,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.
“While Liverpool have struggled to unpick teams who sit back against them – as Manchester United did last week – Tottenham will come out and play and it should be exciting.
“These are two fairly evenly matched teams but if Tottenham can get the win, that will give them a real confidence boost – and belief they can do it at Wembley.
“They lost to Chelsea there earlier this season – it was a travesty, they should have won – and they’re still looking for that ‘blue-chip’ win over one of the big boys at their temporary home.
“And if they can pull that off, we can start talking about Tottenham as genuine title contenders.”
Spurs head into the game five points behind table-topping topping Manchester City, but their 1-1 draw at Real Madrid in the Champions League earlier in the week proved they have the talent to match the top teams.
Many pundits have backed City to run away with this season’s title, but Redknapp believes it’s too early in the season to be making such predictions.
“Everyone is already talking about Manchester City as though we should give them the trophy already – but the Premier League doesn’t work like that,” he added.
“A team which starts well doesn’t always go on and keep it up. City have started well in many seasons recently and not always converted it. There’s a long way to go.
“I’m going for a 2-2 draw (available at 11/1) in this one. I think it’s going to be a great one to watch, with two talented attacks going at it in front of a big crowd at Wembley.”
Watch Tottenham v Liverpool Live Online
Save 15% on a Sky Sports Day Pass, and get the best Sky Sports action for 24 glorious hours for less. Buy your pass and activate whenever you’re ready. There’s more sport than you can shake a racquet at. Join today for a one-off payment of just £5.94. No contract.
You can stream Tottenham v Liverpool live via Sky Sports from 3:30 on Sunday.
Offer is open to UK residents only.