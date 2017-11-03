Former Liverpool star backs Man City to defeat Arsenal

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp believes Arsenal won’t be able to cope with Manchester City’s attacking strength on Sunday.
The Gunners head into the game nine points behind City and a defeat would almost certainly rule them out of this season’s title race.
Redknapp told Sky Sports that he fancies Pep Guardiola’s side to record another victory this weekend.
“Arsenal are a very difficult team to predict,” he said. “Their record against City is good and they have obviously got very dangerous players, but when I look at the midfield I just don’t see how Arsene Wenger is going to match up to (Kevin) De Bruyne and (David) Silva.
“Granit Xhaka still struggles with the pace of the Premier League, and the problem for Arsenal is that even if they do shut down De Bruyne, they still have to worry about Silva.
“Usually a team can only afford to have one playmaker in the team, but those two work so hard.
“I fancy Manchester City to win it. They just have too much know-how and too much confidence at the moment. And when you’ve got a player like De Bruyne pulling the strings, it’s difficult to stop.”
