Former Liverpool player Danny Murphy claims Dele Alli is better than Coutinho

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is apparently a target for La Liga giants Barcelona this summer.
The Brazilian midfielder could replace his compatriot Neymar at Camp Nou if recent reports are to be believed.
Neymar is a target for Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are thought to be looking at the Liverpool star as a potential replacement.
It is clear that Liverpool are unwilling to sell their best player just yet and the former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy feels that the Reds should accept any offer around £80million for the playmaker if he wants to leave.
Murphy went on to claim that despite his obvious quality, Coutinho is not even as good as Tottenham’s Dele Alli.
There comes a point where if a player expresses a desire to go, there is sense in getting as much money as you can for him. Coutinho scored 14 goals last season and that was his best return. If Liverpool rate him at around £100m, what’s Dele Alli worth? He’s better than Coutinho. Different but better. If they get £80m or £90m, you’d think they’d sign someone else. We’re hypothesising, but the goals and assists those players get might double or treble what Coutinho was bringing in, and you’ve also not got a player sat there unhappy. I’m not saying Liverpool should get rid of Coutinho because he’s a wonderful footballer and there’s no doubt about that. But if he wants to go and we get £80m for him, I’d take that.
There is no doubt that Alli was a lot more consistent last season but to compare him with the Brazilian is quite silly. The England midfielder has been outstanding when it comes to scoring goals whereas Coutinho excels in breaking down defences and creating chances for his teammates.
Furthermore, the Brazilian is not a natural winger but he has had to adjust his position/roles according to the needs of his side. With the arrival of Salah, Coutinho is likely to play in his best position (central midfield) next season.
It would be wise to compare Alli and Coutinho next summer when the two players have had a considerable run of games in their favoured central midfield position.