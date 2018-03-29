Former Leeds star writes off Aston Villa’s automatic promotion hopes

Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton believes Aston Villa’s hopes of promotion from the Championship are all but over.
Defeats against Queens Park Rangers and Bolton Wanderers has left Villa seven points adrift of second-placed Cardiff City with eight games to play.
Steve Bruce’s side visit Hull City on Saturday and has tipped the home side to recover from Lewis Grabban giving Villa the lead to secure a 2-2 draw (55/1 with Sky Bet).
“Hull looked to be climbing away from danger until that thumping at Birmingham before the international break, and it doesn’t take long to get dragged back into trouble in this division,” Prutton told Sky Sports.
“Aston Villa, meanwhile, suffered two desperate defeats in a row and it’s starting to look like automatic promotion may be beyond them.”
Villa are currently priced at 12/1 to secure a top two finish and it’s difficult to argue with Prutton’s assessment of their situation.
Cardiff must still visit Villa Park, but with their current points advantage plus a game in hand it seems unlikely that the Midlands club will be able to catch them.
Bruce will hope Villa can build some momentum heading into the final few games and backing them at 10/3 to win the play-offs could be worth an interest.