Former Leeds midfielder tips old side for more away struggles

Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton believes his old team’s promotion hopes will suffer another setback at Ipswich Town on Saturday.
Leeds are currently sixth in the Championship, but last week’s defeat at Newport County in the FA Cup was a major embarrassment for the club.
Prutton is tipping Ipswich to make things difficult for Leeds at Portman Road and secure a 1-1 draw (9/2 with Sky Bet).
“If Ipswich are to rekindle any hopes of a play-off push then getting three points against Leeds would be a great place to start,” he told Sky Sports.
“A poor Christmas period saw Mick McCarthy’s men drop right off the pace again.
“Leeds put in a dreadful performance at Newport in the FA Cup at the weekend, but Thomas Christiansen won’t be too bothered if they go on to book a top-six spot.
“I can’t split these two, however, so I’ll back a draw.”
Leeds defeated Ipswich 3-2 at Elland Road earlier in the season, but they have struggled for consistency over the past few months.
Last year’s corresponding fixture between these two sides finished 1-1 and another draw looks likely.