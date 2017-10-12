Former Leeds boss questions striker’s fitness, says he “runs out of juice”

Former Leeds manager Neil Redfearn believes Pierre-Michel Lasogga has made a decent start to his career in England, but he has questioned the striker’s ability to play a full ninety minutes.
Lasogga joined Leeds on a season-long loan deal from Hamburg in the summer and he has already made his mark, scoring three goals in five Championship appearances.
The 25-year-old is yet to hit the target away from home and Redfearn says the German striker needs to improve his fitness.
“I quite like him”, Redfearn told Radio Yorkshire.
“He’s more like a domestic type of centre forward, or a player that’s played at domestic level in this country than any of the other overseas signings.
“He’s big and he’s physical and he uses his physical presence.
“If I was to give one criticism then it would be I think he could be fitter.
“He’ll give you a good hour, particularly at home, but after that he seems to run out of juice.
“But I do like him and he’s got a real deftness of touch for a big man. When it goes into him he’s got this ability to play balls into people that have made runs beyond him.
“I think he is a good signing to be fair.”
Lasogga scored twice on his debut against Burton Albion before being subbed around the hour mark.
Since then he has completed the full 90 minutes in three of his Championship appearances, while he was substituted with four minutes to go after scoring against Ipswich Town.
The international break is likely to have helped Lasogga’s fitness, and the striker looks a solid bet at 17/10 to get on the scoresheet against Reading on Saturday.