Former Everton star tips Lindelof and Matic for Manchester United success

Ex-Everton and Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott believes Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic will both enjoy success with Manchester United.
Lindelof joined United from Benfica for £31 million in June, but after an indifferent pre-season he was left out of Sunday’s Premier League game against West Ham.
Phil Jones and Eric Bailly impressed at the back as the Red Devils cruised to a 4-0 victory, but Lescott insists Lindelof will make his mark at Old Trafford.
“I’m sure it will (take him a bit of time to settle),” Lescott told Sky Sports.
“They needed to add someone due to the injury situation last season and players not being as fit as (Jose) Mourinho would like.
“He’s had an indifferent pre-season, it’s been hard for him. Obviously when you go to Man United the pressure is on straight away.
“The opponents they play in pre-season now aren’t the sort of team I played when I was growing up.
“There are a lot more established forwards, so it’s been tough. I’m sure given an opportunity he will show he is worthy of his Man United place.”
Lescott also praised midfielder Nemanja Matic following the Serbian’s dominant display against the Hammers.
“I was pleased that Chelsea let him go to Man United,” added Lescott.
“I was surprised they let him go at all, but I was glad to see a team didn’t restrict him from going to a team he wanted to go to, even if it is a rival.
“In terms of business done I think Manchester United is probably the best. They’ve probably bought the players they needed the most more than any other team. Matic proved that at the weekend.
“Even though Romelu (Lukaku) got two goals, he was an outstanding performer and I’m sure he will be that consistent throughout the season.”