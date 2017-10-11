Former Everton star says Tottenham striker would thrive in Spain

Former England star Trevor Steven believes Tottenham striker Harry Kane would be a big hit in La Liga.
Kane has been in stunning form over the past few weeks, sparking rumours that he could be tempted away from Spurs if the likes of Real Madrid or Barcelona came calling.
The 24-year-old was on target for England in their World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania over the weekend, and Steven thinks he is now amongst the best players in the world.
“He’s averaging more than a goal a game for club and country in 2017 and, aside from Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, I don’t think there is anyone better,” he told City AM.
“Every manager in the world would take Harry Kane for their team these days and it would be no surprise to me if the likes of Real Madrid or Barcelona tried to prise him from Tottenham.
“Kane is unquestionably head and shoulders above all other England players, as he demonstrated with goals against Lithuania and Slovenia over the last few days.
“International football seems to bring out the best in him, and that’s another tell-tale sign that he is a top-class player. He has taken his game up another level even in the last six weeks or so, scoring 15 goals in 10 games.”
With Spurs set to move into their new £800 million stadium at the start of next season, Kane’s suitors could find it difficult to tempt him away from the club.
The London side are currently third in the Premier League, five points behind the two Manchester clubs, and Steven believes Kane will be eager to secure silverware during his career – either with Spurs or elsewhere.
“While I don’t know Kane personally or what his ambitions are, I expect he’d love to win the Premier League and Champions League with Tottenham,” he added.
“I think if they don’t win a trophy again this season he may start to wonder about his future, but I can see him giving it until the end of 2018/19.
“Real Madrid are one of the few clubs who could sign him. He has the technique and temperament to play in Spain, where teams seem to have more success in the Champions League.
“I think Kane will want those medals and Gareth Bale, who has won Europe’s top competition twice since leaving Spurs for Real, has demonstrated the way to do it.”