Former Everton player George Green comments on Seamus Coleman

Former Everton player George Green laughed off comparisons between Seamus Coleman and Kyle Walker on Twitter yesterday.
The 22-year-old Chester midfielder revealed that Seamus Coleman isn’t fit to lace the England international’s boots when a fan tweeted him that Coleman is close to Walker in terms of quality.
You what?😂 he’s good but couldn’t lace walkers boots. https://t.co/VryiEP8ONF
— George Green (@George_Green10) August 12, 2018
The midfielder was impressed with Walker’s showing against Arsenal yesterday. Manchester City picked up a comfortable 2-0 win over the Gunners last night.
There is no doubt that Kyle Walker is a fantastic player but Green’s comment on Coleman was probably a bit harsh and unnecessary. The Everton right-back has been a reliable defender over the years.
Walker has clearly improved a lot since joining Manchester City and he is arguably the best right back in the country right now. But he cannot be compared to Coleman. The Everton defender is more defensive in his approach whereas Walker is an attacking fullback.
The Chester midfielder spent four years at Everton between 2011-2015, but he struggled to break into their first team plans. Green was eventually moved on to Oldham.