Former Everton boss Sam Allardyce warns Toffees about signing highly-rated youngster

Former Everton manager Sam Allardyce has questioned whether his former club are making a correct decision in moving for Brazilian winger Richarlison.
The youngster is expected to join the Toffees soon and is one of the most highly rated young players in the Premier League though he struggled to find consistency and failed to find the back of the net since the start of 2018.
The 21-year-old was however very impressive during the first half of the last season under new Toffees boss Silva and went on to score five goals in the Premier League.
He is also very young and will continue to get better with age.
Richarlison could help to solve the attacking problems which has been present within the Toffees first-team since Romelu Lukaku left to join Manchester United last summer.
Big Sam has however expressed concern over a possible move.
He said according to the Liverpool Echo: “Everybody’s seen the drop off since Mario (sic) Silva left Watford, or maybe even before then.
“I think that he has seen him first hand and worked with him on a daily basis so he is backing his own judgement.
“What I would say to be careful about though is, if you say you are buying potential, Everton fans do not want potential.
“They want the absolute first-class player now to play now and to beat and try and rival their big rivals down the road and try and get into Europe.
“If you’re buying Richarlison now as a future player, that’s not what Everton fans want to see at the moment. They want to see them fighting with the best and up there with the top four.”