Former Crystal Palace owner blasts “dishevelled” Everton manager

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan believes Ronald Koeman’s “dishevelled” demeanour is sending the wrong signals to Everton’s players.
Thursday’s 2-1 defeat at home Lyon in the Europa League has heaped further pressure on Koeman, with the Dutchman now long odds on to be the next Premier League manager to leave his role.
Jordan thinks the Dutchman is the wrong man to turn things around at Goodison Park.
“There are a lot of things about Everton that are right, I’m just not so sure the manager is,” Jordan told Sky Sports.
“Looking at him on the sidelines he looks dishevelled, he looks like he’s put on weight, he looks unkempt. He doesn’t look like somebody that’s in control of the situation.
“I think he’s one of those who is quite adept at passing the blame and I know that he has quite a high opinion of himself.”
“I don’t like what I’ve heard from him. I don’t like ‘worried’, I don’t want to hear worried. I want to hear that I’m aware and I’m dealing with it.
“Everton are a side I expected to start picking up points against the Burnleys or the Brightons and start to right that ship, but they haven’t.
“He’s the leader and a team reflects leaders and if he can’t get this team to play, they’re not going to get themselves to play. That’s his job.”
Koeman faces another difficult test on Sunday as Everton host Arsenal in the Premier League.
Bookmakers are convinced he is heading for the exit door at Goodison Park, with former England boss Sam Allardyce amongst the front-runners to take over.
Allardyce has been backed down to 8/1 for the job, with Thursday’s result taking Everton’s winless run to four games.