Former Chelsea star backs Tottenham to beat Real Madrid at 9/4

Frank Lampard has tipped Tottenham to beat Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.
The former Chelsea star is confident Spurs can defeat the La Liga giants, despite losing two out of three games since the teams drew 1-1 in Spain during October.
“I fancy Tottenham to beat Real,” he told the London Evening Standard
“I don’t think they have lost momentum since they last played them, despite their last two games ending in defeat.
“Pochettino changed the team against West Ham in the League Cup and we all know what he thinks about the competition.
“At Manchester United they missed (Harry) Kane through injury, but it was just a late lapse that cost them.
“I still think they’re a force, defensively sound and move the ball well.”
Spurs are 9/4 to beat Madrid, with the draw on offer at 11/4, but Lampard’s confidence looks rather misplaced.
The visitors are 5/4 to win at Wembley and their performance at Borussia Dortmund earlier in the group stage suggests they’ll be too strong for Spurs on Wednesday.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side will be expected to take the game to Madrid and that will leave them vulnerable to the counter-attack.
Cristiano Ronaldo will fancy his chances of getting on the scoresheet and he can be backed with confidence at 4/5 to add to his Champions League tally at Wembley.