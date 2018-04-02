Former Chelsea manager blasts club’s treatment of Antonio Conte

Former Chelsea manager Gianluca Vialli has blasted the club’s treatment of current boss Antonio Conte.
Sunday’s 3-1 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur left Chelsea eight points adrift of the top four in the Premier League and in serious danger of missing out on next season’s Champions League.
Conte seems increasingly likely to either be sacked or walk away from Chelsea at the end of the season, and Vialli believes a parting of the ways is inevitable.
“Conte can’t wait to leave Chelsea,” Vialli told Sky Sports Italia.
“He can’t stand that they sell or buy players without consulting him.
“The truth is, Chelsea would like a manager who is more of a club man.
“Whether it’s the Nazionale (Italy job) or Paris Saint-Germain, he’ll find a place where he can start winning something important again.
“There will be a queue of contracts for him to sign.”
Conte has been at odds with Chelsea for much of this season, continually expressing his frustration at what he believes has been a failure to build on last season’s title success.
Former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has been heavily tipped to replace Conte at Stamford Bridge and the Italian seems certain to be be heading out of Stamford Bridge this summer.