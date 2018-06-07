Former Arsenal star Mariner believes that West Ham should sign Jack Wilshere

There is currently speculation surrounding the future of Jack Wilshere.
It remains to be seen whether the Englishmen who is out of contract will fit into the plans of new Gunners boss Unai Emery and after missing out on selection for the 23-man England World Cup squad, he will surely be considering his future elsewhere as he looks to revive his career which has been negatively impacted due to injury problems.
Wilshere has yet to reach an agreement with the Gunners over a new deal and one of the club’s which are reportedly interested in him is West Ham.
The Hammers are looking to rebuild their squad after they flirted with relegation last term and the skills of Wilshere (who was once regarded as the future of English football) would certainly benefit their squad as they look to challenge for a place in the top half of the standings.
Former Arsenal man Mariner is one who believes that Wilshere should make a move to East London.
He said: “I think if he goes to West Ham, he will be asked some serious questions, new manager in there.”
“I would like to see Jack go to a new club. I think at West Ham there are in a little bit of rebuild phase, new manager comes in. Get yourself out there, Jack. Show everybody what you have got.”