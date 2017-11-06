Former Arsenal star concerned for wellbeing of sacked West Ham boss

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright says he’s worried about Slaven Bilic’s wellbeing after his sacking by West Ham.
The 49-year-old was relieved of his duties on Monday with the Hammers in the bottom three in the Premier League after winning just twice this season.
“As a friend, I’m actually pleased, knowing what he has been going through,” Wright told the BBC.
“For his health he needs this break from it, because you can’t work like that, always two games from the sack.”
Former Everton and Manchester United boss David Moyes has been heavily linked with the role, and his appointment is expected to be confirmed over the next few days.
West Ham have conceded seven goals in their last two home games against Brighton and Liverpool, prompting Bilic’s exit.
Wright believes incoming manager will have a big job on his hands to turn things around.
“I don’t think they looked like they were working hard enough and the stats prove it,” he added.
“If it is David Moyes coming in the first thing he has to do is improve the fitness, because it looks like they were not interested and that has to come from the manager.”