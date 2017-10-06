Football pundit warns Everton star to ‘come down off his high horse’

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley was heavily linked with a move away from Goodison Park this summer, with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea among a host of clubs vying for his signature.
Fathan Moshiri, a majority shareholder at Everton, confirmed back in September that Barkley had agreed personal terms with Chelsea but changed his mind at the last minute. The 23-year-old is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and is expected to return to first team action in December.
Despite not playing at all this season, Barkley is still under Spurs’ radar. But former West Ham United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop, who works as a pundit for ESPN, believes that a move to North London is possible only if Barkley gets his act together.
“Well, I think it’s possible. He’s got to step down from what was reportedly his wage demands in the summer. He was widely touted to make a move in the summer but he wanted to be the highest paid midfield player on Spurs’ books, that’s not going to happen,” he said.
“I’m not absolutely certain [that he would start]. I’ll put this down as a hit in that I think it happens. But he’s got to come down off his high horse a little bit to make this happen.”
Tottenham are rumoured to be interested in making a move for Barkley in the January transfer window.