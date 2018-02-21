Chelsea linked with move for Roma’s Alessandro Florenzi

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Roma star Alessandro Florenzi.
Tuttosport claims the Blues, Juventus and AC Milan are monitoring the 26-year-old whose current contract expires in 2019.
Florenzi, who can play in defence or midfield, has been negotiating a new deal with Roma, but he is yet to agree terms.
He started his professional career with Roma in 2011 and has gone on to make 208 appearances for the club, scoring 25 goals.
At international level he was a member of the Italy side that finished second at the European U21 Championship in 2013 and he also represented the senior side at Euro 2016 in France.
Florenzi suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee in October 2016.
He returned to training in February 2017, but suffered a further tear of the same ligament in his first week back and was ruled out for the rest of the season.
He made his first-team comeback in September 2017 in Roma’s 3–0 home victory over Hellas Verona.
With Juventus interested in Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian and ongoing doubts over AC Milan’s financial stability, the path could be clear for Chelsea to swoop if Florenzi’s fails to agree a new deal with Roma.