Florentino Perez ‘gives the ok’ to Man Utd’s £53m deal for Varane

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has ‘given the ok’ to Manchester United’s proposed £53m deal for French defender Raphael Varane. Perez is reportedly open to the sale as he wants to sign Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti this summer instead.
United manager Jose Mourinho is looking to strengthen his backline for a tilt at the Premier League title next season. The Red Devils are expected to part company with Daley Blind and Marcos Rojo permanently, while Victor Lindelof could be loaned out for the year after struggling for consistency in his debut season.
Umtiti was previously on United’s radar but Don Balon say they’ve since withdrawn their interest. The 24-year-old is nearing a contract extension with Barca and hasn’t shown an actual desire to leave. Varane could be more attainable, however, as teammate Sergio Ramos wants the £100k-per-week star out of the club.
He joined Real from RC Lens in 2011 and has gone on to make 229 appearances in all competitions, winning three Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles and one Copa Del Rey. Varane did sign a five-year deal with Los Blancos back in September 2017 so he was held to high regard last year, but time will tell if Perez really sanctions this deal to try and instead sign Umtiti.
