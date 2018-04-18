According to Don Balon, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has put £150m on the table and is desperate to agree a deal with Liverpool to bring surprise package Mohamed Salah to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. He could replace injury-prone Gareth Bale who has been linked with an exit in the report.
The 25-year-old joined Liverpool from AS Roma last summer and has shocked Europe after scoring 40 goals in 45 games in all competitions this season. Salah’s rise to prominence has come as a surprise but Real are desperate to procure his signature with a lucrative bid being lined up.
Liverpool will be keen to keep the Egyptian international, however, as manager Jurgen Klopp wants to take the Reds to the next level in the form of a Premier League title challenge. Klopp believes Salah will stay, and given Liverpool are in the semi-finals of the Champions League, the £90k-per-week forward has little reason to leave just yet.
Real could be one of many clubs linked with a mega bid for the ex-Chelsea man, but Liverpool are in no rush to sell as he has four more years on his contract. Salah seems happy at Anfield after a dream debut season, so the Real might have to be patient to land their man.
Stats from Transfermarkt.