Florentino Perez believes Harry Kane will cost €250 million

Tottenham star Harry Kane has been linked with Real Madrid earlier this season and now Florentino Perez has fuelled speculations by naming the player’s price tag.
According to the Real Madrid president, Harry Kane is valued at around €250 million.
Perez said: “I did not ask the president of Tottenham for the price of Harry Kane because I know he will tell me that it is going to cost 250 million”.
There is no doubt that Kane is a world class striker who is yet to reach his peak. However, the sum mentioned is simply absurd.
It will be interesting to see whether Los Blancos make a move for the England international in near future. They might have to cash in on some of their first team stars to fund the move.
The likes of Bale and Benzema have been linked with an exit in the past and the attacking duo could certainly fund Kane’s arrival in future.
Kane is one of the best players in the Premier League and he would be an upgrade on Benzema on current form. However, it is important to note that Cristiano Ronaldo is the main goalscorer in the side now and it might be hard for Zidane to accommodate Kane alongside him.
Although the Portuguese has played as a winger his entire career, his role has evolved over the years and he has been playing centrally this season.
Furthermore, convincing Daniel Levy to sell his best player will be quite tricky no matter how much money Real Madrid are ready to offer. Also, selling Kane now would be a mistake. He is yet to reach his full potential and is likely to get better. Spurs could get a better deal in future.