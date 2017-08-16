Five Things: What Everton are getting with Swansea star

The news that Gylfi Sigurdsson is joining Everton from Swansea City brings to an end one of the summer’s longest running transfer sagas.
Ronald Koeman has splashed the cash as he looks to build a team capable of qualifying for the Champions League, adding the likes of Michael Keane, Jordan Pickford, Wayne Rooney and Davy Klaassen to his squad.
With £45 million an eye-watering amount to pay for a player yet to win a trophy during his career, Sportslens looks at five things Everton are getting for their money.
Danger from free-kicks
Sigurdsson made his Premier League debut in 2011 and he has scored more free-kick goals than any other player during that time.
The 27-year-old has scored seven goals from direct free-kicks in that period – one more than Christian Eriksen, Juan Mata and Robert Snodgrass.
He knows English football
Sigurdsson is extremely familiar with England, playing on loan in League Two for Shrewsbury Town and League One for Crewe Alexandra.
He has also played in the Championship for Reading, before enjoying spells in the Premier League with Swansea and Tottenham Hotspur.
Let Gylfi assist you with that
Only four players have assisted more goals than Sigurdsson over the past three Premier League seasons.
Cesc Fabregas (37), Mesut Ozil (33), Christian Eriksen (30) and Kevin De Bruyne (27) are ahead of Sigurdsson, with the Icelandic international creating 26 goals for his teammates.
He’s not a flat-track bully
Only Jamie Vardy scored more goals against the Premier League’s top six teams last season.
The Leicester City striker struck six times, one ahead of Sigurdsson.
Sigurdsson makes things happen
Sigurdsson scored or set up nearly half (48.9%) of Swansea’s goals last season.
Only Jermain Defoe at Sunderland (58.6%) and Romelu Lukaku at Everton (50%) had a better record.