Five Things: Tottenham too reliant on Kane, Chelsea duo on fire, Unsworth fails Everton audition

The tenth round of games in the Premier League produced plenty of talking points for fans across the country.
Spurs’ reliance on Harry Kane was showcased perfectly against Manchester United, while Everton’s flirtation with the idea that David Unsworth was a viable option to become the club’s next manager was brutally exposed at Leicester.
Sportlens takes a look at five of the big areas for discussion from over the weekend.
The Harry Kane team
Mauricio Pochettino wasn’t happy about Pep Guardiola’s recent “Harry Kane team” quote, but Saturday’s defeat at Old Trafford did little to dispel theory that Spurs rely too much on their star striker.
Heung-min Son worked hard, but he isn’t good enough to fill Kane’s boots.
Fernando Llorente was signed as Kane’s deputy and he did little to suggest during his appearance as a substitute that he can step up to the plate.
Pochettino must address this issue during the January transfer window if Spurs are to mount a serious challenge for silverware. Timo Werner has said a move to the Premier League would suit his game – he’d be an ideal signing for Spurs.
A big month for Pulis
Frank de Boer, Craig Shakespeare and Ronald Koeman have all been sacked this season and more Premier League managers will be under pressure over the next few weeks.
West Brom’s Tony Pulis faces a crucial month, with his side 14th in the table but only two points above the relegation zone.
With four league fixtures against Huddersfield, Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle during November, Pulis could be the next boss whose position could be in jeopardy.
Chelsea duo starting to click
Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata’s on-pitch relationship is starting to blossom, with the pair at the heart of Chelsea’s victory at Bournemouth on Saturday.
Hazard set up Morata for two first-half chances that were well saved by Asmir Begovic, before Morata returned the favour to lay on Hazard’s winner after the break.
Chelsea haven’t hit last season’s heights just yet, but Hazard and Morata appear capable of developing an excellent partnership.
Sturridge stakes claim for starting role
Liverpool Daniel Sturridge has been hampered by a series of injuries over the last three years, but he looked in great shape against Huddersfield.
The England international scored the first goal in the 3-0 win at Anfield, taking his tally for the Reds to 62 in 130 games and making it 100 career goals.
With the World Cup in Russia on the horizon a fit and in-form Sturridge would be a big boost to England boss Gareth Southgate.
He who hesitates is lost
It’s been a week since Everton sacked manager Ronald Koeman. During that time they’ve been dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Chelsea and lost against Leicester City in the Premier League.
Caretaker boss David Unsworth has done a great job with the club’s U23 side, but there’s a massive difference between delivering success at that level and being equipped for a Premier League relegation battle.
There’s been plenty of names linked with the job. Only one should get it – Sam Allardyce. Everton can’t afford to wait any longer.