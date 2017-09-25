Five Things: Tottenham star superb, Liverpool skipper should zip it, Chelsea duo growing in stature

It was a good weekend for the Premier League’s big guns, with Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and the two Manchester clubs all recording victories.
Harry Kane maintained his impressive form with a double at West Ham, Crystal Palace continue to struggle and Chelsea’s new midfield duo are developing an excellent understanding.
Sportslens takes a look at five big talking points from the latest round of games in the Premier League.
Kane invaluable to Tottenham
Harry Kane scored twice against West Ham in Spurs’ 3-2 victory to deliver a nice 7/2 winner for the Sportslens team.
Kane was a constant threat to the Hammers’ defence and he is crucial to their hopes of success this season. He rarely tries anything flashy, but does all the little things really well and makes everyone around him look better.
If Kane continues to perform like this he’ll inevitably attract attention from other clubs, although it’s difficult to see Spurs being easily parted from their star man.
Hodgson on a hiding to nothing
Crystal Palace started brightly at Manchester City on Saturday, but they were eventually hammered by Pep Guardiola’s side.
Palace haven’t scored in six league games and remain rooted to the bottom of the table with zero points. Things aren’t likely to improve any time soon with games against Manchester United and Chelsea next on the agenda.
Frank de Boer lost his job after just four games, so new boss Roy Hodgson would be well advised to check the severance terms in his contract.
Chelsea coping well without Matic
There were plenty of questions asked when Chelsea sold midfielder Nemanja Matic to Manchester United, but Tiemoue Bakayoko and N’Golo Kante’s partnership is showing some real signs of promise.
Bakayoko was happy to mix it against Stoke City’s midfield, while Kante produced his usual energetic performance. With a few more games under their belts the duo should develop into a formidable pairing.
Chelsea host United on November 5 – that game could produce some fireworks (sorry).
Henderson walking a fine line
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was clearly fired up against Leicester City on Saturday, although he was extremely fortunate to avoid a booking.
Henderson repeatedly questioned decisions and he could have had no complaints if referee Anthony Taylor had brandished a yellow card.
His celebrations for his goal demonstrated his passion, but his antics with the officials were unsavoury and unnecessary.
Hughton finally getting the credit he deserves
Chris Hughton goes about his business quietly, often leading to people ignoring the job he does.
The Brighton boss got his tactics spot on against Newcastle, shutting down danger man Matt Ritchie at every opportunity.
Hughton is beginning to get the praise his managerial ability deserves – just reward for one of football’s good guys.